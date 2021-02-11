Congo officials confirm 2nd death from Ebola in the east

BENI, Congo (AP) — Officials say a second case and death of Ebola has been recorded in Congo’s North Kivu province. The victim was a 60-year-old woman who died Wednesday in the health zone of Biena, according to the provincial health minister. The minister said the woman had been to the same health post as the first victim. The health ministry has deployed authorities to the Biena and Katwa health zones to trace more than 100 contacts. While the source of original contamination is still unknown, the first woman who died was the wife of an Ebola survivor, the government said Sunday.