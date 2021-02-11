Coast Guard weighs safety reforms after fatal boat fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Coast Guard has signaled that it would undertake a series of recommended safety reforms for passenger vessels in the wake of a 2019 scuba dive boat fire that killed 34 people off the California coast. However, a top transportation official cautions that any changes might take years to enact. The blaze broke out aboard the Conception during the final night of a three-day Labor Day weekend scuba diving excursion near Santa Cruz Island off Santa Barbara. The tragedy marked the deadliest marine disaster in California in modern history. Coast Guard officials did not respond Thursday to a request for comment.