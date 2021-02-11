Charges dropped against 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing Rockford man

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A 17-year-old charged with shooting and killing a 21-year-old in May has his charges dropped.

Cameron Dunlap was shot and killed at a BP gas station near the corner of Charles and 18th Streets on May 16, 2020.

17-year-old Daisean Davis was charged with murder, burglary, mob action and aggravated discharge of a firearm for that murder. On Thursday, court records show the state dropped those charges.

13 WREX reached out to the State's Attorney's Office for an explanation of why they were dropped.

It is the second time that the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office has dropped murder charges for someone since J. Hanley took office.

Shawnquiz Lee had murder charges dropped against him for a February 2018 shooting.

“When I was sworn in as the State’s Attorney of Winnebago County on December 1, 2020, I took an oath to do justice on behalf of all of the citizens of Winnebago County," Hanley said after Lee's charges were dropped in December. "The State’s Attorney’s Office will continue its commitment of bringing criminals to justice while ensuring that innocent people are not charged with crimes.”

Avontay Murphy is still charged in connection to the murder of Dunlap, but not for the murder itself. Murphy is charged with unauthorized sale of a firearm and no valid FOID card.