Caught On Camera: Mom Tackles Peeper

(KPRC/NBC News) Police dashcam video shows a mother in Lake Jackson, Texas tackle a fleeing suspect accused of looking into her teenage daughter’s bedroom window.

“First instinct was just to make sure he didn’t go any further,” Phyllis Pena says.

Pena says she returned home from the store around 7 a.m. on January 31st to find a man in her yard peeking into her daughter's window.

Fortunately, her 15-year-old daughter was not in the room at the time.

The man took off and Pena called the police.

Officers found him nearby, but he tried to get away by running. That's when Pena moved in to make the tackle.

