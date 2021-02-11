Boone County expands COVID-19 vaccines to residents 65+

BELVIDERE (WREX) - The Boone County Health Department will begin rolling out a new COVID-19 vaccination program to include individuals age 65 and older and residents can begin scheduling appointments at the clinics starting Tuesday, February 16 and thereafter.

“As the vaccine becomes available to more of our residents, the County continues its deep commitment to equity and ensuring access for our populations most at risk of contracting COVID-19,” said Amanda Mehl,

Boone County Health Department Public Health Administrator.

“We have successfully secured additional doses from the Illinois Department of Public Health, allowing the County to expand operations by opening a clinic in partnership with the Keen Age Center who will host the clinics and Meijer Pharmacy who will help administer vaccine to our Boone County Seniors,” Mehl said.

Multiple pharmacies and clinics have formed a partnership with the county to guarantee residents have access vaccines in community-based settings.

Due to safety and spacing requirements, all clinics are by appointment only and must be scheduled prior to arrival. Vaccination appointments for Boone County Residents 65 and over can be scheduled through any of

the following:

Keen Age Center Clinics: Vaccination clinics will be held at the Boone County Council on Aging’s Keen Age Center located at 2141 Henry Luckow Lane, Belvidere, IL 61008.

Vaccine will be administered by the Boone County Health Department and Meijer Pharmacy, as follows:

Boone County Health Department: Occurs Tuesday, February 16th Appointments can easily be made online at . If you are unable to register online, you can call the Keen Age Center at 815-544-9893 or call the Boone

County Health Department at 815-544-2951 (Option 6). The Boone County Health Department will soon be adding more 65 and older clinic dates.

Note: the Boone County Health Department will administer the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.

Meijer Pharmacy: Occurs on Saturday, February 20th. Appointments can easily be made online athttps://clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0025 or by texting BCCA to 75049. If you are unable to register

online, you can call the Keen Age Center at 815-544-9893 or call the Boone County Health Department at 815-544-2951 (Option 6). Note: Meijer will administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.



O’Brien & Dobbins Pharmacy: Vaccination clinics will be held at the pharmacy at 216 S. State St., Belvidere, IL. Make an appointment by going to their website at https://www.obrienspharmacy.net/ or by calling 815-544-3433.



Snyders Pharmacy: Vaccination clinics will be held at the pharmacy at 13521 Il Route 76, Poplar Grove, IL. To make an appointment call 815-765-1300.



Crusader Community Health: They will be contacting current patients who live in Boone County and fall into the 65 and over group. If you are currently a patient, you can contact them at 815-490-1600 (Select option 8).

When visiting the vaccination clinic for scheduled appointments, residents should bring their insurance card, Medicare card and their Driver’s License or Photo ID which indicates their age. There is no cost for the COVID19 vaccine and individuals without insurance will not be turned away.



“The ability to quickly expand access to vaccination in Boone County depends on the supply of vaccine.” said Mehl. “Now that we have received additional doses from the state, we are allocating 1,500-1,700 initial doses

for clinics designated for Seniors 65 and older”.

The County’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard is updated daily on the IDPH website with information about vaccine allocation and administration by healthcare providers throughout the county.