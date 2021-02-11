Blue Jackets use 4-goal third period to beat Blackhawks 6-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, Michael Del Zotto and Kevin Stenlund scored during a wild third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets stopped Chicago’s three-game win streak with a 6-5 victory over the Blackhawks. Cam Atkinson set a franchise record with his 15th career short-handed goal as Columbus won for the third time in four games. Atkinson also had three assists, Roslovic scored twice and Kevin Stenlund had a goal and an assist in the Blue Jackets’ first game since veteran center Mikko Koivu announced his retirement Tuesday. Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which dropped to 4-2-1 at home.