CHICAGO (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated goaltender Elvis Merzlikins off injured reserve. Merzlikins, 26, had been sidelined by an upper-body injury since he got hurt during practice on Feb. 3. He is 2-2-1 with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in six games this season. Columbus also recalled defenseman Andrew Peeke from its taxi squad ahead of its game at Chicago.