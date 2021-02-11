Blackhawks lose D Connor Murphy, F Andrew Shaw to injuries

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy could be sidelined for two weeks with a right hip injury. Andrew Shaw is facing an uncertain future after another head injury. Murphy missed Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime win at Dallas, and team physician Michael Terry says he is expected to miss 10 to 14 days. The Blackhawks are following the concussion protocol with Shaw after coach Jeremy Colliton said he was elbowed in the face. Shaw, a key part of two Stanley Cup titles in Chicago, missed much of last season with a serious head injury.