Barratt looks to make impact on IceHogs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Evan Barratt can play a key role on the offensive side for the IceHogs this year. But that's not all he can do.

"I'm a hard player, I play hard," Barratt said. "I try to play a 200 foot game. I get to the dirty areas. I'm not afraid to be in the mix of things. I'm willing to do anything for my teammates and anyone on the ice. That's the reason I get that. I think being around the guys I bring good energy and I like to have a lot of fun."

Barratt says he grew up around hockey with his dad working as an NHL scout, so he learned what it takes to reach the highest level.

"I've been around hockey my whole life," Barratt explains. "I think you kind of see that as you get older, guys respect that from a person. That's the quickest way to gain respect and trust of your teammates is show you're willing to do anything for them and help the team. I think I learned that pretty early."

Barratt is the 9th leading scorer in Penn State history, and looks to bring that style to Rockford.

"A lot of my goals at Penn State were from right around the crease, right on top of the goal line, that's where goals are scored as you go up," he said. "My game is pretty simple. I try to do the right things offensively and defensively that will help me at the next level."

That mindset can help him get there sooner than later.