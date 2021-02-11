Skip to Content

AstraZeneca says 4th-Q earns triple on cancer drugs sales

New
1:45 am National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca, co-developer of one of the first COVID-19 vaccines to be authorized for widespread use, says fourth-quarter earnings more than tripled amid strong sales of cancer drugs. The Anglo-Swedish company said Thursday that net income rose to $1.01 billion from $313 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Drug sales increased 11% to $7.41 billion, driven by a 24% increase in cancer treatments. The company posted $2 million of revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine, which it has pledged to supply on a non-profit basis during the pandemic, and said it would begin reporting sales of the vaccine separately beginning in the next quarter

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content