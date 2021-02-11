Asian shares mostly gain after Biden speaks with China’s Xi

Major Asian stock indexes are mostly higher after President Joe Biden held his first talk with Chinese leader Xi Jinping since taking office. Many Asian markets were closed Thursday for the Lunar New Year and other holidays. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit another record high on Wednesday after a U.S. government report reassured investors by showing that inflation remained tame last month. That suggests the U.S. economy can absorb more stimulus without overheating. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.13% after being as high as 1.20% earlier this week. Oil prices were lower.