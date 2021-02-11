Amid COVID shutdowns, GOP’s McCarthy attended son’s wedding

MORRO BAY, Calif. (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy attended his son’s wedding in December with a small group of family members, at a time when California residents were being urged to avoid social gatherings because of the risk of spreading coronavirus. Video of the Dec. 5 event in coastal San Luis Obispo County posted online by the congressman shows 13 guests at the outdoor ceremony, none appearing masked. Wedding ceremonies were allowed at the time in the county outdoors, but receptions were banned. McCarthy says that a planned 300-person wedding was scaled back because of the pandemic and only the couple’s parents, grandparents, and sisters attended.