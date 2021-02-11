Alabama seeks to be 1st state to execute an inmate this year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is seeking to carry out what would be this year’s first execution by a state, putting to death a 51-year-old man convicted of the shotgun slaying of a police detective’s sister. It’s stayed for the moment by the 11th Circuit but the state is appealing that decision. Fifty-one-year-old Willie B. Smith III is scheduled to received a lethal injection Thursday evening for the 1991 killing of Sharma Ruth Johnson. Prosecutors said he stole $80 from her at an ATM and killed her in a cemetery. The court also said Alabama cannot execute him without allowing his personal pastor in the death chamber.