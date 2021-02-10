Winnebago County behind on vaccinations after not receiving allotment of vaccines this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you were scheduled to receive the coronavirus vaccine this week, you may have to wait a little bit longer.

On Wednesday, Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Administrator with the Winnebago County Health Department, announced the county did not receive its weekly allotment of the Moderna vaccine from the state.

Dr. Martell says on average, the county receives 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine that is used at off-site locations.

When asked why the county didn't receive their regular allotment of the vaccine, Dr. Martell says the state did not provide a reason. The county did receive their regular shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, which is roughly 3,000 doses.

Dr. Martell says she's concerned after not receiving the allotment because there was already a lack of the vaccine.

"Well I think we're concerned in Phase 1B to begin with that we don't have enough," Dr. Martell said.

So what does not receiving the regular allotment mean?

Those who were scheduled to receive their vaccine this week have had their appointment rescheduled.

The announcement comes the same day as the state announced its plan to expand those eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1B.

The governor's office announced people who have comorbidities and underlying conditions as defined by the CDC will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

In addition, Illinois will also prioritize individuals with disabilities.

This list is subject to change as guidance evolves and does not reflect an order of priority:

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Diabetes

Heart Condition

Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant

Obesity

Pregnancy

Pulmonary Disease

Sickle Cell Disease

Dr. Martell says the most common morbidity in Winnebago County is obesity. We asked Dr. Martell during a press conference on Wednesday about who or what defines obesity.

Dr. Martell said obesity, along with every other comorbidity, is up to each patient to report.

"You're putting in your own information and you're attesting to it.

Right? So we're not asking you to produce proof that you're obese or proof of where you work or what you do. Obviously in your work site. But it's an honor system, right?" Dr. Martell said.

Dr. Martell says there's more than 60,000 people who have already registered to receive the vaccine in Winnebago County.

