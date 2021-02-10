Wheels only, please: Iran marks 1979 revolution anniversary

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran is marking the anniversary of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution on wheels, with cars, motorcycles and bicycles instead of traditional rallies and marches. Tens of thousands are expected to drive through cities and towns on Wednesday as part of the manifestations after the government decided to replace traditional demonstrations with motorcades. The death toll from COVID-19 in Iran is nearing 59,000. Since the pandemic erupted last year, Iran has reported some 1.48 million confirmed cases of the virus. In Tehran, processions of cars and other vehicles started out from 12 different points, driving through the streets to circle the iconic Azadi Square, the traditional gathering place for anniversaries.