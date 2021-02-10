Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

9:18 pm Illinois Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 47, Crystal Lake Central 39

Brother Rice 71, Montini 46

Burlington Central 58, Cary-Grove 45

Fenwick 75, Providence-St. Mel 35

Gilman Iroquois West 49, Donovan 42

Granite City 53, Triad 44

Greenfield-Northwestern 47, Brussels 31

Hillsboro 51, Greenville 50

Huntley 50, Dundee-Crown 46

Indian Creek 70, Kirkland Hiawatha 31

Joliet West 41, Romeoville 37

Libertyville 57, Lake Zurich 30

Monmouth United 77, Knoxville 46

Newark 48, Hinckley-Big Rock 43

Prairie Ridge 54, Crystal Lake South 50

Rock Falls 48, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 27

Rockford Christian 63, Mendota 34

Rockford Lutheran 79, Dixon 69

Serena 52, Earlville 39

Somonauk 67, LaMoille 20

St. Rita 57, Providence 53

Streator 59, LaSalle-Peru 51

Thornton Fractional South 63, Tinley Park 58

Wheaton North 63, Sandburg 53

Wheaton Warrenville South 49, Waubonsie Valley 44, OT

Winnebago 63, Byron 46

Yorkville Christian 108, Gardner-South Wilmington 57

Zion Benton 58, Gurnee Warren 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chicago Mt. Carmel vs. De La Salle, ppd.

DePaul College Prep vs. Marmion, ppd.

Mundelein vs. Waukegan, ccd.

St. Laurence vs. Westchester St. Joseph, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beardstown 41, Rushville-Industry 12

Greenville 49, Hillsboro 46

Huntley 38, Dundee-Crown 33

Knoxville 57, West Prairie 29

Ottawa Marquette 49, Hall 35

Rockridge 46, Erie/Prophetstown 25

Wheaton Warrenville South 46, Waubonsie Valley 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

