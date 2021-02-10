Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 47, Crystal Lake Central 39
Brother Rice 71, Montini 46
Burlington Central 58, Cary-Grove 45
Fenwick 75, Providence-St. Mel 35
Gilman Iroquois West 49, Donovan 42
Granite City 53, Triad 44
Greenfield-Northwestern 47, Brussels 31
Hillsboro 51, Greenville 50
Huntley 50, Dundee-Crown 46
Indian Creek 70, Kirkland Hiawatha 31
Joliet West 41, Romeoville 37
Libertyville 57, Lake Zurich 30
Monmouth United 77, Knoxville 46
Newark 48, Hinckley-Big Rock 43
Prairie Ridge 54, Crystal Lake South 50
Rock Falls 48, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 27
Rockford Christian 63, Mendota 34
Rockford Lutheran 79, Dixon 69
Serena 52, Earlville 39
Somonauk 67, LaMoille 20
St. Rita 57, Providence 53
Streator 59, LaSalle-Peru 51
Thornton Fractional South 63, Tinley Park 58
Wheaton North 63, Sandburg 53
Wheaton Warrenville South 49, Waubonsie Valley 44, OT
Winnebago 63, Byron 46
Yorkville Christian 108, Gardner-South Wilmington 57
Zion Benton 58, Gurnee Warren 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chicago Mt. Carmel vs. De La Salle, ppd.
DePaul College Prep vs. Marmion, ppd.
Mundelein vs. Waukegan, ccd.
St. Laurence vs. Westchester St. Joseph, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beardstown 41, Rushville-Industry 12
Greenville 49, Hillsboro 46
Huntley 38, Dundee-Crown 33
Knoxville 57, West Prairie 29
Ottawa Marquette 49, Hall 35
Rockridge 46, Erie/Prophetstown 25
Wheaton Warrenville South 46, Waubonsie Valley 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/