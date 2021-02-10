WEB EXCLUSIVE: Traffic stop data in our area

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Traffic stop data in our areaNew
(WREX) — A 13 Investigates report took a closer look at traffic stop data from some local departments. That data shows most of the departments show at least one example of racial disparities.
The study includes data from the following departments in our area:
- Rockford Police Department
- Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
- Belvidere Police Department
- Boone County Sheriff's Office
- Rochelle Police Department
- Ogle County Sheriff's Department
- Freeport Police Department
- Loves Park Police Department
- Roscoe Police Department
You can view the local data below. To view the full study, click here.Traffic-Study-Local-Data