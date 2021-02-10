Unmuted lawmaker calls colleague vulgar name during hearing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire state senator unaware he was unmuted during a remote hearing has apologized after calling a female colleague a vulgar name. Sen. John Reagan, of Deerfield, used the vulgarity Wednesday after fellow Republican Sen. Sharon Carson called a 10-minute recess for their committee so she could take a doctor’s call about her hospitalized daughter. Reagan later apologized for his “recorded outburst” and told The Associated Press in email that it was “an open mic zoom goof.” Republican Senate President Chuck Morse is calling the comment “inappropriate and disappointing.”