Twitter says Donald Trump’s ban on the platform is permanent

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump will not be back on Twitter anytime soon.

A Twitter executive says Trump's ban is permanent, even if he wins elected office again.

Twitter kicked the former president off of its platform last month after the US Capitol riots.

Twitter says the move was "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Twitter had already temporarily locked Trump's account at the time of the ban.

Twitter pointed to several tweets that they believe contributed to elevated risk of violence.