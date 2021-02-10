Skip to Content

Toyota to add electric, plug-in hybrid vehicles next year

1:26 pm National news from the Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota says it will roll out two new battery-electric vehicles and one plug-in gas-electric hybrid in the U.S. next year as the parade of new EVs continues. The company gave few specifics on the vehicles during a presentation Wednesday, but said one electric vehicle would be an SUV. Toyota said it has a goal of having a 40% of its new vehicle sales be electrified by 2025 and nearly 70% by 2035. Toyota broke from other automakers — and possibly the administration of President Joe Biden — in calling for a diversity of electrified vehicles to reduce carbon emissions, rather than putting policies in place that require those powered solely by batteries.

Associated Press

