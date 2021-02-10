Survivor of bus-train crash killed in shootout with deputies

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a West Texas man who was killed in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies last year. Ector County deputies were looking for Remigio Pineda in December 2020 for allegedly violating his parole. The Odessa American reports that Sheriff Mike Griffis identified Pineda on Tuesday. He was on parole for having a controlled substance and a gun. Griffis said Pineda was in a high-speed chase with deputies on Dec. 10. He said Pineda shot at deputies. Police fatally shot the 40-year-old as he was trying to clear a jam in his semi-automatic pistol.