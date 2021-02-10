Study: Smaller cars may be why crashes injure women more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The smaller, lighter vehicles that women more often drive and the types of crashes they get into may explain why they are much more likely to suffer a serious injury in a collision than men. That’s according to a new study published Thursday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a research group supported by auto insurers. They analyzed injuries of men and women in police-reported tow-away front and side crashes from 1998 to 2015. Among the findings were that in front crashes, women were three times as likely to experience a broken bone, concussion or other moderate injury. They were twice as likely to suffer a serious one like a collapsed lung or traumatic brain injury.