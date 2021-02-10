State: Winnebago County missed vaccine shipment because it didn’t place an order

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department said Wednesday that it missed out on a shipment of vaccines and didn't know why, but according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, it's because the county never placed an order.

The announcement form the health department came during its weekly COVID-19 news briefing. When asked why the county didn't receive the shipment, the health department said, "They did not provide a reason, we just said 'How can you get us more vaccine?'"

13 WREX reached out to Governor JB Pritzker's office, which said according to IDPH, the health department never placed an order for the Moderna vaccine. IDPH uses a an online survey portal for every health department to place vaccine orders. Each time there is an order, health departments receive confirmation.

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said that the health department expected 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. However, according to state officials, the county is only entitled to 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The county said it received the correct shipment of Pfizer vaccines for this week.

According to the state, the health department can still submit an order for Moderna by 11 a.m. Thursday and it should arrive by Friday pending weather conditions. The state is also working to see if it can backfill Winnebago County's doses so it does not have to cancel any vaccine appointments.

13 WREX reached out to the Winnebago County Health Department for comment and to ask whether an order will be submitted by 11 a.m. Thursday. This article will be updated when the health department responds.