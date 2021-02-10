Snow showers remain pesky through early next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Light snow and flurries fell again around the Stateline, adding a little to the blanket of snow on the ground. We'll see more widespread chances for snow in the coming days, with increasing snow totals with each round of snow.

Thursday afternoon:

We haven't seen bare ground since the end of December.

We've had at least 4 inches of snow on the ground since December 30th. This is a top 10 streak of days with at least this snow depth. While we likely won't see the top spot fall, more snow in the forecast means we see the streak keep going for a while longer.

Thursday starts out sunny and chilly, then turns cloudy as the day goes along. By the late afternoon, light snow showers move in from the west. Thursday's snow may end up being a reversal of Wednesday's showers, as the slight heavier and steadier showers fall north of I-88.

Thursday kicks off a streak of snowy days in the forecast.

The evening drive home may have some slick spots, as most spots see steady snow by 6 pm. The snow falls for a short while after, and dries up by midnight at the latest.

1" or less looks to fall around the Stateline, with decreasing amounts as you head southward. Areas right near or along the Wisconsin-Illinois state line may see a little over 1". While the amounts sound pretty light, watch out for slippery patches, just in case.

Friday night to Saturday:

Snow may linger for a while Saturday, keeping roads a little messy.

Round #2 for snow develops by Friday afternoon. This round develops near I-80, and works its way northward through Friday evening and Friday night. The showers continue into Saturday morning.

Snow showers may linger into Saturday afternoon, but what is up in the air is for how long the snow lasts before drying up. Showers may potentially last until Saturday evening, which of course means more snow in total. There's a chance that snow may wrap up by Saturday morning, so stay tuned as this storm continues to develop.

There's a chance we may see a couple inches of snow, but amounts do not look to be much above that for now. A couple inches would lead to messy roads and some delays while driving, so be ready for slow travel as the weekend starts up.

Monday into Tuesday:

Finally, we're keeping an eye on a potentially stronger snow storm working though the Midwest early next week. The storm's track is still being determined, but somewhere in the Midwest may see a healthy heaping of snow.

The storm may track near or right over the Stateline, providing several inches of snowfall if it does. The storm would strike by Monday night, and carry on into Tuesday morning before exiting. The heaviest of the showers hit before dawn on Tuesday.

The storm may miss us to the east, so there's plenty to monitor with this storm. Pay close attention to the forecast through the rest of the week as we get closer to Tuesday's chances.