Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi state TV says that Yemen’s Houthi rebels have targeted Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire. The state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV reported on Wednesday that firefighters have brought the blaze under control. There was no immediate word if there were any casualties. The Abha airport, close to the Yemeni border, has been repeatedly targeted in Houthi missile and drone attacks. There was also no information as to what type of weapon was used in the attack. It was the first time that a Yemen rebel attack reportedly damaged a civilian aircraft at the facility.