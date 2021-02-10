Russia wants Navalny ally arrested abroad; Lithuania refuses

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has ordered the arrest of a top ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny but Lithuania has rejected the demand to take him into custody. The action against Leonid Volkov by the Basmanny District Court was seen as part of an effort by authorities to squelch demonstrations demanding the release of Navalny, a top Kremlin foe who has been jailed since Jan. 17. Volkov was charged with encouraging minors to take part in unauthorized rallies, which could land him in jail for up to three years. He had already been put on an international wanted list. Volkov, who has lived abroad since 2019, rejects the charges.