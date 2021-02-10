Robinson-Earl leads No. 5 Villanova past Marquette 96-64

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored a season-high 27 points to lead No. 5 Villanova to a 96-64 victory over Marquette. Collin Gillespie added 16 points and 11 assists, and Jermaine Samuels scored 14 for the Wildcats, who have won 10 of 11. Robinson-Earl made 10 of 11 shots, including all five 3-point tries, and added eight rebounds. Dawson Garcia scored 28 points and D.J. Carton had 13 for Marquette, which was playing the first of five road games. The Golden Eagles have lost five of six.