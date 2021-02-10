Reports: Mori to resign Tokyo Olympics over sexist remarks

TOKYO (AP) — Pressure is coming from all sides in Japan for Yoshiro Mori to step down as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee. This follows his demeaning comments about women more than a week ago and an ensuing public debate in Japan about gender equality. A move could come as soon as Friday, according to some reports, when the organizing committee’s executive board meets. It’s unclear if Mori will attend. The executive board is overwhelmingly male. The 83-year-old Mori spoke in a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee essentially said that women “talk too much”and are driven by a “strong sense of rivalry.” He gave a grudging apology a day after his opinions were reported, but declined to step down.