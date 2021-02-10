Princess Leonor, heir to Spanish throne, to study in Wales

MADRID (AP) — The heir to the Spanish throne, 15-year-old Princess Leonor, is going to study in Wales. The Spanish royal household announced Wednesday that Leonor de Borbon will attend UWC Atlantic College, based at 12th-century St. Donat’s Castle on the southern Welsh coast. Leonor, the elder of two daughters of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, will begin her two-year course at the boarding school this summer. Her parents will personally meet the course’s cost of $92,700. The school, for students aged 16-19 years, says it seeks to “inspire changemakers” who want to work for the common good.