Officials: Explosions in Kabul kill 2, wound 5

2:01 am National news from the Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say bomb blasts targeting Kabul police killed a police chief and his bodyguard, and also wounded five people. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts, which were all caused by so-called sticky bombs, explosive devices attached to vehicles that are remotely detonated or set off by timers. The largest of the attacks struck a police car in a western Kabul neighborhood; the force of the blast was so strong that the car flipped upside down, killing the city’s District 5 police chief and his bodyguard. The driver of the car was wounded. Four civilians were wounded in another sticky bomb explosion that took place an hour earlier.

Associated Press

