Germany to reopen schools, hairdressers as virus cases drop

BERLIN (AP) — German officials have agreed to reopen schools and hairdressers in the coming weeks, while extending much of the country’s coronavirus lockdown until March 7 amid concern that new virus variants could reverse the decline in confirmed cases. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 governors decided to leave in place many facets of the current lockdown that were due to expire Sunday and set a new target of 35 weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants before letting small stores, museums and other businesses reopen. Germany’s second lockdown began in November and was extended and toughened before Christmas due to concern that the number of COVID-19 patients could overwhelm hospitals.