Illinois to expand Phase 1B of vaccinations; includes more underlying conditions, pregnancy, obesity

QUINCY, Ill. (WREX) — More Illinoisans will soon be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

On Wednesday, Governor Pritzker announced starting on Feb. 25, Illinois is planning to expand Phase 1B to people who have comorbidities and underlying conditions as defined by the CDC.

In addition, Illinois will also prioritize individuals with disabilities.

In accordance with the CDC guidelines, Illinois is using the below guiding framework for what qualifies as a high-risk medical condition once Phase 1B expands on February 25.

This expansion applies to individuals 16 and older who aren’t otherwise covered in previous eligibility categories.

This list is subject to change as guidance evolves and does not reflect an order of priority:

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Diabetes

Heart Condition

Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant

Obesity

Pregnancy

Pulmonary Disease

Sickle Cell Disease

The Pritzker administration will begin working with local health departments and other providers across the state to include these additional higher-risk individuals into their community vaccination plans in the weeks ahead.

Those health departments that have substantially completed their existing Phase 1B population prior to the February 25 statewide expansion date will be able to move forward earlier at the determination of local public health officials and IDPH.

“As quickly as we receive enough vaccine supply, we need to waste no time in protecting a broader section of our most vulnerable population,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Those who are under 65 and live with comorbidities, such as cancer survivors or those living with heart disease, have an elevated risk of serious complications or death if they contract COVID-19. Illinois is moving forward in accordance with guidance from the CDC to expand our eligible population as supply allows, getting us closer to the point when the vaccine is widely available to all who want it. In the meantime, I encourage all Illinoisans to wear our masks and follow the mitigations so that more of our neighbors are healthy and alive when it’s their turn in the vaccination line.”

To date, the State of Illinois has used more than 78 percent of its vaccine on hand (not including the federal government’s Long-Term Care Vaccination program and the separate supply of the City of Chicago). All three vaccination efforts have together delivered approximately 1.5 million shots, including 1.15 million first doses, to date.

Illinois’ current statewide seven-day rolling case positivity rate is 3.3 percent as of February 10 – the lowest rate since July 2020.

