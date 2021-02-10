Skip to Content

Honduras investigates police in case of murdered student

TEGUCIGALPA, Hondruas (AP) — Relatives have buried the body of a 26-year-old Honduran nursing student who died in a police cell hours after she was arrested for violating the pandemic curfew. The National Police initially suggested it had been a suicide, but authorities are now investigating it as a murder. Keyla Patricia Martínez Rodríguez, a resident of the capital, had traveled to the western Honduras city of La Esperanza with a doctor friend to visit relatives. On Saturday night, police say she and the doctor were arrested for disturbing the peace and violating curfew. They were taken to the police station and placed in separate cells.

