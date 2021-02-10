Skip to Content

Herd of calves stroll Indiana highway after escaping a farm

LaPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A herd of about 75 Holstein calves barreled down an Indiana highway after escaping a nearby farm. The South Bend Tribune reported that all the cows were successfully rounded up, thanks to an off-duty officer who happened to be nearby in his department police car. He quickly made a U-turn when he witnessed the cows running by Saturday in LaPorte County. Capt. Derek Allen, a LaPorte County detective, as well as a number of volunteer firefighters and other onlookers, began corralling the calves as they moved south. Police declined to identify the farmer whose cows had escaped.

Associated Press

