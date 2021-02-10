GOP mocks House Dems: Meet the new rules, same as old ones

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Majority Democrats have adopted rules for the new session, the first in four decades without Speaker Michael Madigan at the helm. But Republicans complained Wednesday that while new Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch promised more openness, the rules adopted include few of the GOP’s suggestions. Still hamstrung by the coronavirus pandemic, the House convened in its state Capitol chamber for the first time in nearly a year and voted 70-44 on the rules. They include permission to conduct legislative work remotely by video.