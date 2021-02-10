Germany defends Russia pipeline, mum on reported offer to US

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has defended proceeding with a new undersea gas pipeline from Russia that faces strong opposition from the U.S. and eastern Europe. He argued that scrapping it could have adverse geopolitical consequences. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas’ comments on Wednesday came as the German government sidestepped questions over a leaked letter indicating that it offered to help facilitate the import of U.S. liquefied natural gas if Washington dropped the threat of sanctions over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The leak prompted lawmakers to summon Finance Minister Olaf Scholz from a meeting about coronavirus measures to attend a debate in parliament about Russia.