Germany mulls shape of memorial to Polish victims of WWII

BERLIN (AP) — A panel of German and Polish experts has started discussing what shape a memorial in Berlin to the Polish victims of World War II should take. In a resolution approved by most parties in October, the German parliament called on the government to “create a place in a prominent location in Berlin that… is dedicated to the Polish victims of World War II.” It is also supposed to have a forward-looking concept that aims to “bring together Germans and Poles and so contribute to understanding and friendship, and to breaking down prejudices.” Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939 and subjected its population to mass murder and slave labor during more than five years of occupation.