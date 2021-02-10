EU lawmakers OK $815 billion recovery program

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers have approved a 672.5 billion euro ($815 billion) recovery package of loans and grants to help member nations recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The European Parliament on Wednesday voted 582-40, with 69 abstentions, in favor of the regulation for the Recovery and Resilience Facility, the central pillar of the the bloc’s recovery plan. To receive their share of the money, the 27 EU nations must submit their plans for the funds by the end of April. Each plan has to have at least 37% of its budget dedicated to fighting climate change and at least 20% to improving digital transformation and other actions. Countries will not receive the money for several months.