Doc films about Demi Lovato, Tom Petty headline SXSW 2021

Documentaries about Demi Lovato, Tom Petty, Selma Blair and Charli XCX are among the films set to premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival this year. Organizers announced the lineup for the 28th edition Wednesday, which will be virtual. Last year, the Austin, Texas festival was abruptly canceled about a week out from its mid-March dates in the early days of the COVID-19 shutdowns. SXSW Online 2021 will take place from March 16 through March 20. Passes are currently available to purchase online.