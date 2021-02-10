‘Distressing and emotional’: Senators relive horror of riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators in both parties were stoic, rapt and unmoving Wednesday, the second day of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, as they watched almost 90 minutes of terror unfold on large screens placed near their desks. If any senators had tried not to look at images of the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol, or to bury their memories after they fled a violent mob of Trump supporters that day, they were not able to do so any longer. Senators braced themselves on the arms of their chairs, leaned forward over their desks and stayed absolutely silent — impartial jurors but also witnesses to the violence.