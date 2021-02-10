Congressmen want Biden to retain John Milhiser in short term

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Two Republican congressmen say the U.S. attorney in central Illinois appointed by former President Donald Trump should remain on the job until his replacement is approved by the U.S. Senate. Congressmen Rodney Davis of Taylorville and Darin LaHood of Peoria say John Milhiser should not be immediately dismissed by President Joe Biden’s administration. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday the administration has “begun the transition process for the U.S. attorneys.” In a joint statement, Davis and LaHood said the move would be “reckless and irresponsible.” Milhiser recently announced the indictment of former Republican state senator and gubernatorial candidate Sam McCann on fraud, money laundering and tax evasion charges.