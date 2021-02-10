Chinese spacecraft nearing Mars, world’s 2nd in 2 days

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese spacecraft appears poised to enter orbit around Mars. The expected arrival of the orbiter-rover combo on Wednesday would be the second in two days at the red planet. An orbiter from the United Arab Emirates led the way on Tuesday. And next week, the U.S. will try to land another rover on the Martian surface. The Chinese mission is its most ambitious yet. If all goes as planned, the rover would separate from the spacecraft in a few months and attempt to touch down. That would make China only the second country to successfully land on the planet. All three Mars missions launched last July when the planet and Earth were closely aligned.