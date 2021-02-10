Brewer Heineken to cut 8,000 jobs after pandemic losses

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch beer brewer Heineken says it plans to cut 8,000 staff, nearly 10% of its global workforce, as part of a cost-cutting reorganization. The decision comes after a pandemic-dominated year that saw it sink to a net loss of 204 million euros ($248 million). Heineken said Wednesday that it sold 8% less beer than in 2019 as bars and pubs around the world closed during coronavirus lockdowns. Revenue fell nearly 17% to 23.8 billion euros. CEO Dolf van den Brink describes 2020 as “a year of unprecedented disruption and transition” for the brewer.