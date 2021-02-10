Board reaches tentative deal to lower Puerto Rico debt

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances says it has reached an agreement in principal with creditors to reduce a portion of the U.S. territory’s more than $70 billion public debt load. The board said Wednesday that the tentative deal followed a mediation process with creditors holding some $7 billion worth of bonds issued by the U.S. territory. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said that while details of the agreement have not been made public because the mediation process is still ongoing, he believes that the economic terms are feasible. However, he said he would not support a plan that calls for pension cuts.