Black Women in Business Expo to showcase businesses in the Stateline

BELOIT(WREX)—Black women in business will be joining together this weekend to support one another and showcase their business.

The Black Women in Business Expo will be hosted on February 13th at the Eclipse Event Center in Beloit from 12-5.

For Always and Forever Formal Wear Owner, Shatoria Teague will be in attendance.

Her business holds a special part in her heart.

"owning this shop, I truly love it. It has been a bridal shop for 30 years," said Teague."My prom dresses have come from her, my wedding dress came from here. The last owner was ready to retire and I kinda joked around and said hey I'll buy ya. It makes me put a lot of work and love because it's not just a business, it's mine"

Creator of the expo and business owner, Vicki Lyn,n says the expo almost didn't happen because of the pandemic.

But after seeing how the outbreak affected people's businesses, she decided to host it safely.

"They still need you to shop with them because this is their lively hood. This is how they survive this is how they take care of their family," said Lynn. "We are really inspiring younger women and other women to come forth, not be afraid anymore, to not worry what people think if you believe in you, you can do this and there are women that go your back and are willing to support you.