Black History Month Spotlight: Black barber saves lives during Civil War

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As Black History Month continues, we look back at the life of James Williams.



Williams moved to Rockford in 1858 where he worked as a barber alongside his brother.



When the Civil War began, Williams tried to enlist in the Union Army.



However, he was rejected because "the north was not accepting soldiers of his color."



Williams was later hired to be a traveling barber and actually fought in battle and saved the life of a fellow Rockfordian soldier.



WREX is working to honor and share the stories of black history as well as the figures making a difference in our community today.



Our 13 Heroes spotlight has returned for this month and will highlight black community leaders during the final 13 days of February.



If you have someone you would like to nominate, you can send an email to heroes@wrex.com with the person you want to nominate, a picture of them and why you want to honor them.



