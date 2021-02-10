Skip to Content

Athlete of the Week – Joe Namio

Athlete of the Week
NAMIO WEB

FREEPORT (WREX) — From no sports, to three, Joe Namio is kicking it into high gear as a diver, soccer and football player.

"I'm pretty excited," said Namio. "I wasn't too optimistic about having any other seasons or anything so I was preparing for the worst but now that we have them I'm looking forward to it."

Namio won the NIC-10 and sectional championship last season as a diver. Now, he will have to juggle three sports at once, but he isn't too worried about it.

"I haven't really thought about it, I think I'll cross that bridge when I get there," said Namio. "There's only a week or two of crossover so maybe take it lighter on the other two while I'm at the end of this season."

Joe is committed to Saint Ambrose to kick for their football team, knowing it was the right fit for his next chapter.

"I felt like, everything there I had the best opportunity academically and athletically," said Namio. "Once I was there, I said I have to go there."

For his coaches, Joe has always kept things light.

"His personality, he's really funny," said Freeport head swimming coach Christy Evans. "Once you get to know him he's a funny kid. Very sarcastic but in a good way. He's a good teammate to the teammates but to the coaches, very respectful."

Sending Namio off to his next adventure is exciting, but Coach Evans sure will miss him.

"It's always tough, this year I have four seniors on my team and it's tough to watch each of them leave," said Evans. "I know Joe is going to do good things. I think he knows a good choice he made, he's going to be kicking in college, he made a good choice."

Joe Namio, finishing his senior year strong juggling three sports, while enjoying his final year as a Pretzel.

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

