Appeal hearing postponed for American imprisoned in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has postponed hearing the appeal of an American sentenced to nine years in prison for assaulting police officers and ordered that he undergo a psychological examination. Trevor Reed was convicted last year for an altercation in August 2019 in Moscow, where he was studying Russian. He allegedly assaulted police officers driving him to a police station after picking him up following a night of heavy drinking at a party. The United States has sought his release, saying the evidence against him was weak. A spokesman for the Reed family, Johnathan Franks, said the examination ordered by the judge had been requested by Reed with the aim of establishing his diminished capacity when he was interrogated.