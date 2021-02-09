Wind Chill Advisory issued February 9 at 12:05AM CST until February 9 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 9 at 12:05AM CST until February 9 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
…Very Cold Temperatures Through Tuesday Morning…
.Very cold temperatures will push wind chills into the 20 to
30 below zero range overnight into Tuesday morning.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of east central Iowa and northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.