Wind Chill Advisory issued February 9 at 12:05AM CST until February 9 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Updated
Last updated today at 6:11 am
12:05 am Weather Alerts

…Very Cold Temperatures Through Tuesday Morning…

.Very cold temperatures will push wind chills into the 20 to
30 below zero range overnight into Tuesday morning.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Iowa and northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

National Weather Service

