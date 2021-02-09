Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 74, Chequamegon 57
Argyle 47, Juda 34
Ashwaubenon 74, Green Bay Preble 53
Badger 51, Delavan-Darien 46
Berlin 64, Omro 42
Bloomer 46, Cumberland 31
Brookfield East 68, Oak Creek 40
Cameron 93, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48
Catholic Central 45, Williams Bay Faith Christian 44
Chilton 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 23
Coleman 62, Crivitz 42
DeForest 74, New Berlin Eisenhower 64
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62, Alma/Pepin 35
Eau Claire North 79, Superior 45
Fort Atkinson 58, Whitewater 44
Grafton 54, Nicolet 45
Highland 57, Potosi 54
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Waupun 56
Kimberly 86, Hortonville 73
Lancaster 57, Platteville 49
Manitowoc Lincoln 60, Green Bay Southwest 59
Martin Luther 71, Dominican 65
Medford Area 76, Northland Pines 53
Menomonee Falls 82, Whitnall 75
Muskego 73, Middleton 68
Notre Dame 89, Bay Port 64
Oneida Nation 65, Wausaukee 48
Prescott 69, Baldwin-Woodville 45
Racine Lutheran 70, Union Grove 69
Rhinelander 61, Lakeland 52
Rio 67, Oakfield 41
Saint Croix Central 76, Amery 25
Seymour 74, Green Bay West 38
Solon Springs 44, Washburn 35
Stoughton 63, Westosha Central 62
Stratford 63, Prentice 49
Suring 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 44
Three Lakes 59, Elcho 51
Waukesha West 49, Oconomowoc 47
West Allis Nathan Hale 84, Hamilton 71
Westfield Area 54, Assumption 29
Wilmot Union 68, Waterford 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Argyle vs. Johnson Creek, ccd.
Benton vs. Monticello, ccd.
De Pere vs. Sheboygan South, ccd.
Dodgeville vs. Palmyra-Eagle, ccd.
Grantsburg vs. Clear Lake, ccd.
Holmen vs. Aquinas, ccd.
Lena vs. Niagara, ccd.
Loyal vs. Auburndale, ccd.
Mayville vs. Campbellsport, ccd.
Mellen vs. Drummond, ccd.
Milton vs. Jefferson, ccd.
Muskego vs. Waterford, ccd.
Pecatonica vs. Black Hawk, ccd.
Prairie du Chien vs. Crestwood, Cresco, Iowa, ccd.
Spooner vs. Ladysmith, ccd.
Valley Christian vs. Heritage Christian, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Drummond 41, Webster 30
Durand 76, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 40
Potosi/Cassville 42, River Ridge 28
Racine Lutheran 50, Dominican 46
St. Croix Falls 73, Northwestern 64
Sun Prairie 55, Edgerton 50, OT
Wisconsin Dells 49, Westfield Area 41
Division I Section 2=
Regional First Round=
Fond du Lac 72, Manitowoc Lincoln 51
Hartford Union 73, West Bend East 58
Kaukauna 78, Appleton West 69
Nicolet 45, Menomonee Falls 41
Sheboygan South 49, Oshkosh North 29
Division I Section 3=
Regional First Round=
Elkhorn Area 54, Badger 40
Mukwonago 59, Waukesha South 37
Waukesha North 52, Hamilton 39
Division I Section 4=
Regional First Round=
Greenfield 60, West Allis Nathan Hale 52
Muskego 58, Burlington 25
Racine Case 56, Racine Horlick 39
South Milwaukee 60, West Allis Central 44
Wauwatosa West 43, Wauwatosa East 31
Division I Section I=
Regional First Round=
Chippewa Falls 45, River Falls 43
D.C. Everest 61, Appleton North 59
Eau Claire Memorial 52, Holmen 47
Green Bay Preble 55, Bay Port 51
Green Bay Southwest 107, Green Bay East 25
La Crosse Central 55, Marshfield 43
Division II Section 2=
Regional First Round=
Berlin 53, Ripon 46
Luxemburg-Casco 40, Ashwaubenon 29
New London 55, Little Chute 30
Two Rivers 38, Denmark 30
Division II Section 3=
Regional First Round=
Baraboo 68, Portage 42
Delavan-Darien 55, Big Foot 34
Fort Atkinson 59, Turner 50
Monroe 50, Evansville 23
Division II Section 4=
Regional First Round=
Catholic Memorial 71, Whitnall 48
Cudahy 70, Saint Francis 28
Shorewood 50, Brown Deer 48
Wisconsin Lutheran 82, Milwaukee Lutheran 49
Division II Section I=
Regional First Round=
Ashland 46, Amery 40
Lakeland 78, Wausau East 50
Medford Area 59, Rhinelander 55, OT
Sparta 65, Black River Falls 26
Division III Section 2=
Regional First Round=
Kewaunee 80, Chilton 37
Oconto 56, Menominee Indian 51
Southern Door 77, Sturgeon Bay 42
Wautoma 59, Weyauwega-Fremont 27
Division III Section 3=
Regional First Round=
Belleville 61, Platteville 52
Cambridge 64, Clinton 55
Columbus 52, Markesan 31
Lancaster 64, Dodgeville 60
River Valley 46, Viroqua 31
Watertown Luther Prep 59, Poynette 44
Division III Section 4=
Regional First Round=
New Holstein 55, Sheboygan Area Luth. 44
North Fond du Lac 57, Lomira 50
Shoreland Lutheran 61, Racine St. Catherine’s 49
University School of Milwaukee 56, Cedar Grove-Belgium 40
Division III Section I=
Regional First Round=
Arcadia 57, Mondovi 55
Division IV Section 2=
Regional First Round=
Gillett 62, Crivitz 33
Kohler 56, Living Word Lutheran 42
Manitowoc Lutheran 68, Algoma 39
Sevastopol 54, Gibraltar 31
Division IV Section 3=
Regional First Round=
Iola-Scandinavia 60, Pittsville 30
Melrose-Mindoro 67, Kickapoo 55
Wild Rose 41, Pacelli 27
Division IV Section 4=
Regional First Round=
Darlington 51, Southwestern 40
Deerfield 43, Parkview 27
Palmyra-Eagle 66, Johnson Creek 32
The Prairie School 41, Williams Bay 23
Division IV Section I=
Regional First Round=
Augusta 60, Spring Valley 50
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 72, Washburn 28
Glenwood City 36, Shell Lake 27
Grantsburg 56, Boyceville 42
Marathon 54, Thorp 22
Spencer 64, Abbotsford 54
Division V Section 2=
Regional First Round=
Florence 56, Elcho 26
Lena 40, Saint Thomas Aquinas 23
Newman Catholic 51, Mercer 30
Rib Lake 57, Owen-Withee 35
Tigerton 50, Marion 13
Division V Section 3=
Regional First Round=
Gilmanton 40, Alma/Pepin 30
Greenwood 42, Port Edwards 37
Weston 74, New Lisbon 68
Wonewoc-Center 37, Ithaca 27
Division V Section 4=
Regional First Round=
Belmont 62, Benton 31
Catholic Central 75, Juda 41
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 54, Tri-County 21
Fall River 58, Cambria-Friesland 44
Hustisford 38, Central Wisconsin Christian 31
Pecatonica 60, Argyle 51
Division V Section I=
Regional First Round=
Butternut 71, Bayfield 35
Flambeau 53, Cornell 33
Gilman 44, New Auburn 35
Lake Holcombe 52, Bruce 45
Luck 55, Clayton 47
Turtle Lake 74, Frederic 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/